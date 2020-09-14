LAURINBURG — Preston R. "Randy" Bundy went to his heavenly home on September 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Randy was a high school and middle school math, science, and P.E. teacher for 39 years who also coached Varsity girls' basketball and Varsity baseball. Coach Bundy was greatly loved by both his students and players, many of whom stayed in touch over the years.

After retiring from teaching, gardening and working outside in his yard brought him much pleasure. He took special pleasure in teaching his grandson how to plant flowers and taking his grandson on rides around the yard on his lawnmower. One of his last great joys was instructing his grandson in kindergarten math through their virtual visits.

He and Susan enjoyed traveling, especially to New York City to visit their son and to Stafford, Virginia, to visit their daughter and her family. They loved their trips to Broadway plays, parks, and museums in New York, and they enjoyed trips to the North Carolina Mountains, Charleston, Hilton Head, and Williamsburg as well.

Randy belonged to Centre Presbyterian Church where he and Susan were married 47 years ago. He was a past elder and delighted in singing in the church choir there.

Randy was a simple, selfless, godly man who loved his family deeply. He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Susan; his son John and fiancé Kayleigh of Brooklyn, New York; his daughter Erin, son-in-law Tim, and grandson Timothy with whom he shared a special bond; and Sadie Sweet Caroline his toy poodle and second "daughter".

Both Randy and Susan appreciated the many kindnesses offered by special friends and neighbors during his last months.

A private family memorial service will be held on September 17, 2020 at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

Due to COVID, the family will not have a time of visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to Scotland Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353 or Leukemia And Lymphoma Society @ LLS.org. COVID-19 mandates require facial masks or coverings.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.