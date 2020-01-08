LAURINBURG —Priscilla Marie McDougald Thompson, known by most as "Lulla," passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, 7 January, 2020.

She was born at home on East Vance Street in Laurinburg on 24 January, 1938, the first child of the late Priscilla Louise Sanderson and Hewitt Beacham McDougald. She earned her nickname in early childhood when she could not pronounce her called name of "Little Priscilla," and it came out as "Lulla."

She graduated from Laurinburg High School in 1956 and later Pfeiffer University, after which she married the late James F. "Jim" Thompson, Jr. She taught school while he attended Duke Divinity School, and afterward they lived in Whitakers, Kenly, and Elm City where Jim served various United Methodist Churches. Their daughter, Susan, was born in Wilson after which they returned to Laurinburg where in addition to pastoring several churches, Jim also served in the insurance and petroleum businesses.

"Lulla" was also the vice-President of McDougald Funeral Home, Inc. from 1981 until 2001.

Special in her life were her grandchildren: James, born in 2002 and Sarah, born in 2004, and her step-grandchildren, Max and Isabel. She was an excellent pianist, loved reading, playing bridge, traveling through NC and VA searching for ancestral gravesites as she compiled her constant journal of family genealogy. Her mind was sharp, and she possessed a quick wit. Her positive attitude was even evident up to the day before her passing.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Priscilla Kuller and husband, Dr. Jeffrey Kuller, her grandchildren, James and Sarah Kuller of Raleigh, and step grandchildren, Max of Chapel Hill and Isabel and her husband Matthew Rogers of Monterey, CA; her sister, Ila McDougald Dalrymple and her husband, Jim, of Greensboro; and her brother, Beacham McDougald and his wife, Lynn, of Laurinburg.

A graveside service to celebrate her life will be 11 am Saturday, 11 January, at Hillside Cemetery, Laurinburg. Afterward, friends and family are invited to a catered buffet lunch at Laurinburg's new "Bricks & Mortar," 209 South Main, Laurinburg.

The family wishes to thank Carolina Hearts Home Care and Scotland Regional Hospice and her caring physicians, Dr. Paul Fuchs and Dr. Valeriana Esteves-Jute. Memorials in her memory may be made to Scotland Regional Hospice, PO Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353.

Danny Jefferson of Pierce-Jefferson's Lambeth Chapel in Greensboro is serving the family.