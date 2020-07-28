RAEFORD — Rachel Jennie Evlyn Wright Dees was born on June 12, 1930. She left this world to be with her Lord and God on Monday, July 27, 2020.

The most important things in this world to mom were God, her children and grandchildren, and her work. Mama devoted her life to raising four hard-headed children to adulthood, and sometimes well beyond, if she felt we needed it. Her love and devotion to us could only be matched by her desire to protect us and keep us safe. Mom lived as simple of a life as one could imagine. Give her, her children, and a job to provide for them and she would take care of the rest. She truly was a mama bear. She leaves behind an enormous void that will never be filled. But she would tell us I know, to look forward to Heaven when we can all be together again. That is what we will do.

Mom was preceded in death by her parents Alfred Whitley Wright and Lola Viola Wright whom she loved as dearly as her children. Also preceding her in death were Bill Dees, her husband of 46 years, and all of her siblings. Nelton Wright, Helen Grooms, Willie Wright, Daniel Wright, Lib Bundy, EJ Wright and Nellie McBryde, and a much-loved grandson William Christopher (Chris) Clark.

Surviving are her four children Anita McMillan and husband Jimmy, Lewis Dees and wife Gwen, Sheryl Kilby and husband Bobby, Dale Dees and wife Jeannie. Also six grandchildren; Scott Kilby (Mary), Rachel Bello (Kevin), Jeff McMillan (Brittany), Whitney Denelsbeck (Leo), Jenny Taylor (Brooks), Lewis Dees, III (Jessica); and ten great grandchildren; Kalyn, Carson, McKinley, Rosalie, Remy, Gunner, Aiden, Logan, Mason and Catherine.

We all got our belief and understanding of God from and through mom. She would not want this announcement to end without us asking that each of you consider putting your faith, hope and trust into the hands of the God that she so strongly believed in.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Crumpler Funeral Home, 131 Harris Avenue, Raeford

Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Raeford, NC

Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com