LAURINBURG —Mr. Ralph "Jug Head" Graham, III passed away, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 after an illness at Morrison Manor. He was 56 years old.

Jug Head was born in Bennettsville on September 18, 1963 to Mrs. Sylvia Jane Williams Graham Moody and the late Ralph Graham, Jr. He attended McColl Church of God. He was a welder for Menitor. Jug Head enjoyed fishing, the Washington Redskins football, riding his Harley Davidson, listening to heavy metal music, and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.

He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory; mother, Sylvia Jane Moody; sons, Richard Graham of Laurinburg, NC and Dylan Graham of Rockingham, NC; daughter, Hollie Graham of Rockingham, NC; brother, Tony Graham of Bennettsville, SC; sisters, Cheryl Deal (Rev. Perry) of Aynor, SC, Myra Graham of Rockingham, NC, Cindy Sunderland (Tommy) of McColl, SC, and Barbara Jean Sweatt of Bennettsville, SC; grandchildren, Kaitlynn Graham, Nolan Graham, and Declan Graham; 7 nephews and 2 nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father listed above; maternal grandparents, James Brady Williams and Sara Jane Williams; paternal grandparents, Ralph Graham, Sr and Ila Lee Graham; uncles, Elbert Williams and James Williams, Jr.; aunt, Annette McDaniels.

A funeral service will be held 3pm, Sunday, August 9, 2020 at McColl Church of God, officiated by Rev. Donald Deal with burial at Rogers Cemetery. A visitation will be held 6-8pm, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Rogers Funeral Home.

***Due to COVID-19 and the regulations set forth by the CDC and local government. All attendees to the visitation and funeral service MUST wear a mask inside the funeral home and church during the services, and please abide by the social distancing guidelines. Thank you for your understanding. ***

Memorials may be made to McColl Church of God, 321 E. McLauirn Ave., McColl, SC 29570.

