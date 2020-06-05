KANNAPOLIS — Ralph Thomas Haney, Jr., 86, of Kannapolis, N.C., passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Born June 2, 1934, he was the son of the late Ralph and Evie Haney of Gibson, N.C. He was predeceased in death by his brother, Roy Earl Haney.

Ralph was a graduate of Gibson High School and Oak Ridge Military Academy. After proudly serving in the United States Marines, he pursued a career in the textile industry until his retirement.

He was an avid golfer and shag dancer, and he enjoyed spending time at Myrtle Beach with his family and golfing buddies. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Jeanette H. Padgett (Freddie) of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Julia H. Ferrell (Kevin) of Lexington, S.C.; his grandchildren, Kelly and Justin Padgett and Mackenzie and Cameron Ferrell; a brother, Kenneth G. Haney (Angie) of Laurinburg, N.C.; a sister, Doris H. Buchanan of Kannapolis, N.C.; many well-loved nieces and

nephews; and special friends Jerry Jones, Gary James, Mark Bush, Chuck Wyatt, and Charles F. "Pinky" Odom.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Pinecrest Cemetery in Gibson, N.C.

Memorials may be made to St. John-Gibson Food Pantry, P.O. Box 181, Gibson, N.C. 28343 or to a charity of choice.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.