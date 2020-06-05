Ralph Thomas Haney Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KANNAPOLIS — Ralph Thomas Haney, Jr., 86, of Kannapolis, N.C., passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Born June 2, 1934, he was the son of the late Ralph and Evie Haney of Gibson, N.C. He was predeceased in death by his brother, Roy Earl Haney.

Ralph was a graduate of Gibson High School and Oak Ridge Military Academy. After proudly serving in the United States Marines, he pursued a career in the textile industry until his retirement.

He was an avid golfer and shag dancer, and he enjoyed spending time at Myrtle Beach with his family and golfing buddies. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Jeanette H. Padgett (Freddie) of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Julia H. Ferrell (Kevin) of Lexington, S.C.; his grandchildren, Kelly and Justin Padgett and Mackenzie and Cameron Ferrell; a brother, Kenneth G. Haney (Angie) of Laurinburg, N.C.; a sister, Doris H. Buchanan of Kannapolis, N.C.; many well-loved nieces and

nephews; and special friends Jerry Jones, Gary James, Mark Bush, Chuck Wyatt, and Charles F. "Pinky" Odom.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Pinecrest Cemetery in Gibson, N.C.

Memorials may be made to St. John-Gibson Food Pantry, P.O. Box 181, Gibson, N.C. 28343 or to a charity of choice.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richard Boles Funeral Service
13640 Andrew Jackson Hwy.
Laurinburg, NC 28352
(910) 291-0066
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved