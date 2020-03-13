LAURINBURG — Raymond Clifford Greene, age 79 of Laurinburg passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Raymond was born March 15, 1940 in Clarendon County, son of the late Frank Greene and Lillian Bingham Greene. He was a Veteran who proudly served in the United States Army. He retired from the Richmond County Schools as a Senior High School teacher. Raymond was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, James E. Greene and sister, Josephine Benton.

He is survived by his wife, Anne Helms Greene of 44 years, of the home; sons, Ray Greene and wife, Tracy of Waterville, Ohio, John Greene of Laurinburg; sister, Dezareah McNeill; his only granddaughter, Caroline Greene, along with his nieces, nephews and many friends.

Funeral services will be 4:00 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020 in the Richard Boles

Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in Hillside Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3:00 until 4:00p.m. at the funeral home.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.