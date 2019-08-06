LAURINBURG — Regina Teresa Harrington, 52, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at her residence.

A funeral service will be at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, officiated by Albert Davis, Sr., David Lamb and Christopher Collins. Burial will be private.

Born February 28, 1967 in Scotland County, she is a daughter of Horace Davis and Josephine White Harrington. Regina received her Master's Degree at Wichita State University where she was also a former Professor of English. In addition, she studied MFA Creative Writing – Fiction at Wichita State University, Philosophy at St. Andrews University, attended Richmond College and Wurzburg American High School WAHS.

Along with her parents, Regina is survived by her three sons, Ramsey Harrington of Asheville, NC, Kyle Harrington of the home, and Tyler Harrington of Wichita, KS; her three grandchildren, Nina, Nora and Ariyah; and her brother, Horace David Harrington and his wife, Cassandra of Asheville, NC. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Walter and Katie Bell White.

McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium is serving the family.

