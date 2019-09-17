BENNETTSVILLE, South Carolina — Retha Barber Stevens, age 86 of Bennettsville passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019.

Funeral services will be 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel officiated by Rev. David Shoemake. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday beginning 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at a later date in the Pleasant Lawn Cemetery, Parish, New York.

Memorials donations are requested in lieu of flowers to The .

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service in Laurinburg.