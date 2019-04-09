WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rhonda E. Ellison Age:57 of Ft. Washington,MD died Thursday March 28 in Washington, DC.

Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 noon Thursday April 11 at McPhatter Funeral Home in Laurel Hill,NC. Her husband Rev. Robert Ellison is officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery in Laurinburg. She is survived by her husband Robert Ellison of Ft. Washington, MD. her mother Lucy Baker of Phoenix, AZ one son Brandon Ellison of Ft. Washington and one daughter Adriel Ellison of Accokeek, MD. Two brothers and four grandchildren Braydon , Jeremiah and Serenity Ellison and Summer Williams.

McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of Services.