LAURINBURG — Richard Allen Deaton, 84, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at his home.

A memorial service with military rites will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the McDougald Funeral Home Bumgarner Chapel officiated by Lay Speaker Tim Snipes. Burial will be private in Hamer, SC.

Born April 26, 1935 in Scotland County, he was a son of the late L.T. and Zennie Baxter Deaton. He retired from the US Navy after 20 years of service as a submariner. He was employed with Abbott Laboratory and retired from Campbell Soup. He had a knack for befriending animals, loved spending time with his grandsons and his great grandchildren and enjoyed woodworking. He made cradles for each of his great grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughter, Donna D. Andrews and her husband Charles, Jr. of Laurinburg; two grandsons, Christopher Deaton and his wife Dana, of Dillon, SC and Charles Andrews, III of Laurinburg; five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brothers and sister, Joseph Deaton, Barbara Catts and Ronnie Deaton. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium.

McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mcdougald.com