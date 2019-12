SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Retired Army Major Richard Cureton, Jr. formerly of Laurinburg passed away Saturday December 14 in San Antonio,TX.

Funeral Services with Full Military Rites will be held 1:00 pm Saturday December 21 at Galilee UMC in Laurinburg. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery in Laurinburg.

He is survived by His parents Richard Cureton, Sr. and Hannah McNeil Cureton of Laurinburg. One Son Raymond Bailey of Virginia, Three sisters Robin Cureton, Rochelle (Almontre) McPhatter and Janet Manning all of Laurinburg.

McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of Services.