GIBSON — Ricky Wayne Fields, age 66 of Gibson passed away at his home on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

Ricky was a loving son of Evelyn Byrd Fields and the late William Franklin Fields. Before his illness, he enjoyed his career as an automotive mechanic. He enjoyed hunting, was an avid Clemson Tiger and Dale Earnhardt NASCAR fan. His greatest joy was sharing time with his daughter and family.

Ricky is survived by his daughter, Alexis Callie Fields of the home; his mother, Evelyn Fields of Laurinburg and siblings, Patricia Taylor, Jerry Fields (Nancy), Phyllis Holcomb, Brenda Stewart (Cecil) and Donna Faircloth (Steve). He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and a host of loving family and friends.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Richard Boles Funeral Service. A private burial will be in Hillside Memorial Park.

