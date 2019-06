LAUREL HILL— Rev. Robert Aaron Starner, age 56 of Laurel Hill passed away Friday, June 28, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 4 p.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at Woodville Pentecostal Holiness Church with burial following in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be prior to the service on Monday from 2:30 until 4 p.m. at the church.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.