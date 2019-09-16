LAURINBURG — Robert "Bob" Boone Davis, 90, of Laurinburg experienced "the best day of his life" on September 3, 2019 as he entered into eternal rest.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Walker and Ella Lou Davis; four brothers, Harry, John, Calvin and Clyde Davis; two sisters, Molly Smith and Dorothy Underwood, and his wife of 64 years, Ela Pearle Davis.

Survivors include three children, Robert "Bob" Davis and wife Faye; Joy Guest and husband Fairley, Andy Davis and wife Phyllis, all of whom reside in Laurinburg; seven grandchildren, Foster Davis and Ashley Rich, Sarah Grant and Molly Weaver, and Garrett, Ross and Walker Davis; eight great grandchildren, Landen and Luke Davis, Gage and Harper Rich, Webb Grant and Andrew, Phillip and Hayden Davis and one sister, Ann Hasty.

Bob was blessed to live a very full, yet balanced life. Growing up on a farm with seven siblings not only developed his lifelong disciplined work ethic but a solid spiritual foundation as well. After graduating from Robeson County landmark, Philadelphus High School, he received a BS in Agricultural Science from NC State University. As a professional, he started his career with McNair Farms and then transitioned over to McNair Seed Company which launched a career in the seed business. He was presented the "Seedman of the Year" award in 1969 by the North Carolina Seedsmen's Association. In extended education he enhanced his speaking skills through the Dale Carnegie course and honed his management expertise by attending Syracuse University Leadership Development seminar.

Bob's love for his community, state and country was exemplified through his service. He served as a 1St Lieutenant in the Korean War, was assigned a seat on the UNC-P Board of Directors by the late governor Bob Scott, and was a past president of the Laurinburg Jaycees, and an active member of the Full Gospel Business Men Fellowship International.

In between work and service, Bob found time to enjoy fishing, hunting, playing golf, bridge and spending time with his family and friends. He was a long-time member of the Albemarle Hunt Club. In the second quarter of his life, he was a member of the City All Stars, a local semi-pro fast pitch softball team.

Throughout his entire life, Bob was a devout Methodist and served the Lord for over 55 years at the First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg by teaching Sunday school, leading Bible studies, as well as serving the NC Conference as a Lay Minister. He was also instrumental in starting up the Sandhills Emmaus Community, an outreach ministry that continues to touch lives to date.

Robert B. Davis walked through life each and every day as if he were the only sermon those he encountered might ever hear. He will be truly missed by those who were blessed to cross his path.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the sanctuary of First Methodist Church followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. officiated by the Rev. Terry Hunt.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 101 W. Church Street, Laurinburg, NC 28352 or Scotland Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353.

Richard Boles Funeral Service is serving the family.