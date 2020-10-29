1/1
Robert Charles Cooper
LAURINBURG — Robert Charles Cooper, I, affectionately known in the family as "Baba" and "Bobby" to others, of Laurinburg passed away at the age of 84, Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Bobby, son of the late William Howard Cooper, Sr. and Mardrie Coltharp Cooper was born November 20, 1935 in Scotland County and the loving husband of 48 years to the late Patricia Cooper. He attended both NC State University and Gardner Webb University. Bobby was an entrepreneur, the owner of Cooper Petroleum, Incorporated for 44 years from December 1972 to December 2016. He served as a lifelong member of the Laurinburg Baptist Church. A community servant, Bobby was a member of the Lions Club and Laurinburg Rotary Club. He was honored by many titles and designations throughout his lifetime serving on the Laurinburg City Council, President of NCPMA, Board of Trustees of Wachovia Bank and usher at the First Baptist Church.

In his leisure time, he enjoyed quail and duck hunting, boating, horseback riding, and traveling. He loved all sports and particularly an avid NC State Wolfpack fan. He enjoyed attending NC State basketball and football games, along with Scotland High School Football games. Bobby loved sharing time with his family as he will forever be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Along with his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his grandchildren, Matthew Braswell, Kaitlin Braswell and brother, Johnny Eugene Cooper.

Bobby is survived by son, Robert Charles Cooper, II; daughters, Susan Elaine Cooper, Anne Cooper Braswell; sister, Charlotte Cooper Locke; his grandchildren, Scott Geoffrey Chapman, II, Marissa (Ruiz) Jones, Samantha Ruiz, Robert Alekzandr "Alek" Cooper, Blake Braswell, Madison Braswell, five great grandchildren, and a host of loving nieces, nephews and many friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Richard Boles

Funeral Service Chapel officiated by Dr. Wayne Wike. Burial will follow Hillside Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends prior to services on Friday from Noon until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

COVID-19 mandates require facial masks or coverings and limited attendance at all services.



Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
