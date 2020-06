Or Copy this URL to Share

LAURINBURG — Robert Eugene "Sonny" Potter went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He retired as a Post Master from the United States Postal Service. A private graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Hillside Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.



