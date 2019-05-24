LAURINBURG — Ronald Hampton Collie, age 84 of Southern Pines, formerly of Laurinburg passed away, Friday, May 24, 2019.

Ronald was born January 23, 1935 in Danville, VA, the son of the late Joseph Francis Collie and Frances Collie. He retired after many years of service as a manager for Richmond Converters and graduated from Wake Forest University. He played baseball at Wake Forest then went on to pitch for the Philadelphia Phillies. He loves sports and was an avid golfer. His greatest times were those he spent with his family, especially with his grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Shelton. He leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Ann Collie; sons, Mackey Braswell (Karen) of Sanford; Jeff Braswell of Laurinburg and Greg Braswell (Heather) of Southern Pines; his grandchildren, Morgan Braswell, Evan Braswell, Hunter Braswell, Alec Braswell, Elizabeth Braswell, along with his nieces, nephews and many friends.

A service to celebrate his life will be planned for a later date.

