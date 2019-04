LAURINBURG — Rosa Smith Lewis, age 77 of Laurinburg passed away Friday, April 12, 2019.

A service to celebrate her life will be at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel with a graveside service following in Hillside Cemetery.

Visitation will be prior to the service on Wednesday from 1:30 until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.