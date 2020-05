Or Copy this URL to Share

LAURINBURG — Roy Lee Bryant, age 82of Laurinburg passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Laurinburg Memorial Park. Family viewing will be 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Richard Boles Funeral Service. Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.



