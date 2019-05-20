LAURINBURG — On May 15, 2019, our precious mother, Ruby Eleanor White Hamm, 83, of Laurinburg, NC, and Baltimore, Maryland, went home to our Lord's loving embrace.

Eleanor lived in true demonstration of God's love as a woman devoted to family, church, and community. She enjoyed a long career with the Baltimore City School System. We, daughters Barbara and Jacqueline, granddaughter Tiffany, and great-granddaughter Patience, along with a host of loving cousins, will be forever grateful for her sweet, playful spirit and unceasing love. We rest in knowing her delight in being reunited with beloved husband of 59 years Charles Hamm, parents Emily McNair White and James Carlton White, best friend Shirley Moody, and many loved ones gone before.

A Visitation will take place at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Cool Spring United Methodist Church in Laurinburg, NC followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:30 AM. Services are provided by Purcell Funeral Home, 301 N. King St, Laurinburg, NC.