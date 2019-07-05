Ruby McLendon (1974 - 2019)
Kiser Funeral Home
1020 State Road
Cheraw, SC
29520
(843)-537-4761
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
White's Creek Freewill Baptist Church
Wallace, SC
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
White's Creek Freewill Baptist Church
Wallace, SC
Obituary
CHERAW, SC — Ruby McLendon, 44, died Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Born in Cheraw, SC she was a daughter of the late James and Sylvia Diane Haire McLendon.

Surviving are her sons John Brandon (Kayla) McLendon of Laurinburg, NC, James Chase Hamm of Laurinburg, NC, daughter, Jaysa McLendon of Cheraw, SC, sister, Lorri Outlaw of Hartsville, SC, and an uncle, Alton Haire of Laurinburg, NC.

She was preceded in death by her parents listed above, and a son Israel McLendon.

The family will receive friends 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Sunday, July 7, 2019 at White's Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Wallace, SC.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM, Sunday, July 7, 2019 at White's Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Wallace, SC. Visit kiserfuneralhome.com to send an e-condolence.
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from July 5 to July 6, 2019
