CHERAW, SC — Ruby McLendon, 44, died Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Born in Cheraw, SC she was a daughter of the late James and Sylvia Diane Haire McLendon.

Surviving are her sons John Brandon (Kayla) McLendon of Laurinburg, NC, James Chase Hamm of Laurinburg, NC, daughter, Jaysa McLendon of Cheraw, SC, sister, Lorri Outlaw of Hartsville, SC, and an uncle, Alton Haire of Laurinburg, NC.

She was preceded in death by her parents listed above, and a son Israel McLendon.

The family will receive friends 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Sunday, July 7, 2019 at White's Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Wallace, SC.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM, Sunday, July 7, 2019 at White's Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Wallace, SC.