CUMMINGS, GA — Rush Brown Jr. of Scotland County served his country in the Army for many years. He was inducted into Ball State Universities Hall of Fame. His love was football where he played in the Army League and with the St. Louis Cardinals in the NFL. His smile was infectious and so was his heart big, He will truly be missed.

Rush Brown Jr. 65, Cummings, GA formerly of Wagram, NC departed this life Thursday, February 6, 2020. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Spring Branch Missionary Baptist Church, Wagram. Burial will follow in the Nazareth Cemetery, Wagram. Services are entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home.

