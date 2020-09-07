1/
Russell Franklin White Jr.
LAURINBURG — Russell Franklin White, Jr., age 75 of Laurinburg passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the

Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow the service in Hillside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to services on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be given in Russell's memory to Scotland Regional Hospice, Hillside Freewill Baptist Church, The American Cancer Society or Humane Society of Scotland County.

COVID-19 Mandates requires facial mask or covering and attendance for all services willbe limited.



Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Richard Boles Funeral Service
SEP
9
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Richard Boles Funeral Service
