1/1
Ruth Juanita Hatcher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA — Ruth Juanita "Nanny" Hatcher, 81, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA.

The memorial service will be at 5:00 p.m. Friday, August 28,2020 at Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 4:15 p.m. prior to the service. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance for the visitation will be monitored and seating will be limited for the service. All attendees must wear a mask.

Born July 5, 1939 in Quitman County, MS, she was the daughter of the late Henry Curtis and Martha Blanche Higgs Crawley. She was a weaver in the textile industry.

She is survived by her sons, Michael James Hatcher (Faye) of Laurinburg and Leroy Cleveland Hatcher (Jacquelyn) of Flowery Branch, GA; her daughters, Shirley Anneice McQuage and Kathy Jo McAllister (Anthony) of Laurinburg; two special nieces, Sandra and Renee; twenty- two grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Henry Hatcher.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved