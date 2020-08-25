FLOWERY BRANCH, GA — Ruth Juanita "Nanny" Hatcher, 81, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA.

The memorial service will be at 5:00 p.m. Friday, August 28,2020 at Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 4:15 p.m. prior to the service. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance for the visitation will be monitored and seating will be limited for the service. All attendees must wear a mask.

Born July 5, 1939 in Quitman County, MS, she was the daughter of the late Henry Curtis and Martha Blanche Higgs Crawley. She was a weaver in the textile industry.

She is survived by her sons, Michael James Hatcher (Faye) of Laurinburg and Leroy Cleveland Hatcher (Jacquelyn) of Flowery Branch, GA; her daughters, Shirley Anneice McQuage and Kathy Jo McAllister (Anthony) of Laurinburg; two special nieces, Sandra and Renee; twenty- two grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Henry Hatcher.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.

