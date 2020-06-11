Sally Witmore Gardner
LAURINBURG — Sally Witmore Gardner was born July 30, 1956 in Laurinburg, North Carolina to the late Katie Ruth Bullard Witmore and Charles L. Witmore, Sr. She passed away at the age of 63 on June 3, 2020.

Sally attended school in Scotland County where she graduated in 1974, going on to Appalachian State University where she received a Bachelor Degree in Education. Teaching for 20 plus years in Brunswick County, she taught fourth, seventh and eighth grades. Sally served on numerous county committees, including coaching, cheerleading and Pep Club Sponsor for a number of years. Before retiring, Sally served with in house committees including, United Way and NCRE Representative for the school as well as grade chairperson.

Sally and David married July 3, 1993. They were graced with the birth of their only son, Devin Tate Gardner, Sr. Devin left this earth, September 13, 2012 in a car accident. He left behind a son, Devin "Tate" Gardner, Jr.

Sally attended the First Baptist Church in Laurinburg where she served in many capacities including; Vacation Bible School, choir, hand bell choir and a deacon. Sally was community oriented; she enjoyed making slaw for the Optimist Club Fish Fry for a number of years, cooking for the First Baptist Church Wednesday night suppers and the Laurinburg Pilot Club.

Along with her son and parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, James Harold Witmore, Charles L. Witmore, Jr., "C.L." and sister-in-law, Sylvia A. Witmore.

Sally is survived by her husband, David Gardner and grandson, Devin "Tate" Gardner, Jr. of the home; nephews, Charles L. "Chuck" Witmore, III, Christopher L. Witmore, Kevin L. Witmore, along with her many friends.

Memorial donations may be given to Scotland County Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 20353 and the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 883, Laurinburg, NC 28353.

No services are planned at this time.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.



Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
