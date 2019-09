ATLANTA, Georgia— Sam "Jap" Hicks Jr., of Atlanta passed on Sept. 7, 2019.

Public viewing will be Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, from 1 to 6 p.m. and the wake from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Chapel.

The service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Livingston Chapel Church in Ghio, North Carolina. Nelson Funeral Service of Rockingham North Carolina is serving the Family.