Samuel Hewitt Fulton, Jr. passed away on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, officiated by Rev. Rob Martin. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.

He is survived by his sons; Hew Fulton and wife Martha of Laurinburg, and Bill Fulton and wife Melissa of Clinton, his grandchildren; Mary McKissick and husband Quinton of Radford, Va., Steven Fulton and wife Ellie of Greensboro, Sam Fulton and wife Megan of Laurinburg, and Joe Fulton and wife Marina of Belmont; and great grandchildren, Nora McKissick, Lloyd Fulton, and Emory Fulton.

He was preceded in death by his wife Katherine McMillian Fulton, to whom he was married for 60 years; parents; Dr. Samuel Hewitt and Mary Fulton; his brother, Warren Fulton; grandson, Matthew Fulton; and great-granddaughter, Caoilte McKissick.

Hewitt was born January 17, 1928 in Honea Path, South Carolina. He moved with his parents to Laurinburg at the age of two when his father accepted a call as pastor at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church. He attended Laurinburg public schools and graduated from Laurinburg High School in 1946, where he was a proud member of the 1945 state champion football team. He continued his education and athletic career at Davidson College where he was an enthusiastic member of the Wildcat's football team. Hewitt graduated in 1950, and shortly after graduation he volunteered for the Air Force. He served for two years including a year in Korea, then returned to North Carolina to begin his career in human resources. After working in Red Springs and Robbins, he returned to Scotland County in 1959 with the opening of the Ingraham watch plant. In 1972 he was the first person hired to work at the L.O.F. glass plant, where he left a legacy of caring for and about people, and was known for taking a personal interest in each of his employees and their families. He spent the remainder of his career working for L.O.F. as HR Manager, and retired in 1997.

His love and affection for Laurinburg and its people were evidenced by his leadership roles in numerous civic organizations, among them Chairman of Scotland Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees, the Scotland Memorial Foundation, President of the Laurinburg Rotary Club, a Paul Harris Fellow, and President of the Laurinburg Chamber of Commerce.

He was a devoted member and leader of Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, where his father served as pastor for 27 years, serving as a ruling Elder, Sunday school teacher, and was later recognized as Elder Emeritus. His love for his Savior was also evident in his love for his family, especially his five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Everyone that Hewitt encountered was greeted with warmth, interest, and felt like they had found a friend.

Memorials may be made to the Scotland Memorial Foundation, 500 Lauchwood Drive, Laurinburg, NC 28352, and Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, 600 W Church Street, Laurinburg, NC 28352.

