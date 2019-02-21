LAUREL HILL — Samuel Leavon Grooms, 76, of Laurel Hill, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at East Laurinburg Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Richard Tyson.

Born June 26, 1942 in Hoke County, he was a son of the late Tom and Helen Wright Grooms. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War while stationed in the Dominican Republic, Hawaii and Norfolk, VA. He owned and operated a construction business for over 50 years in Long Beach, California. He was kind and loving and always quite the jokester. He was dearly loved and will truly be missed.

He is survived by his sisters, Hilda Dohogn, Carol Moffitt (Tom) and Lee Woodard, all of Laurel Hill, Elaine Garrison (Mal) of Chesterfield, S.C. and Linda McCuiston of Rockingham; a brother, Robert Grooms (Beulah) of Laurel Hill; special niece Kimberly Hope Dohogn, and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Joyce Brady Grooms and his sister, Mary Ruth Edwards.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: East Laurinburg Baptist Church, 56 5th St., Laurinburg, NC 28352.

