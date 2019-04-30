LAUREL HILL — Samuel Lee Douglas, nicknamed "Lee Lee", age 47 of Laurel Hill passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Lee was born December 21, 1971 in Guilford County, North Carolina, a son of Portia Wilson Douglas Rowe and the late John Laurin Douglas. He loved his work as a logger with D & R Logging and being outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, farming, fussing and loved keeping things going with others.

Lee's greatest joy was sharing time with family, especially his wife, children and grandchildren. Lee is survived by his wife, Shawnna Douglas of the home and daughters, Harley Duncan of Pinehurst, Darianne "Callie" Riley of Laurinburg, Megan Douglas of Laurel Hill; his mother, Portia Rowe (Steven) of Randleman; a brother, John L. Douglas, Jr., (Patricia) of Moncure, NC and sisters, Melisa Snook, Linda D. Ammons (Gary) both of Sanford and his nine grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel with burial following in the Thomas Godwin Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Thursday beginning at 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.