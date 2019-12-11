MAXTON — Samuel "David" McCormick, age 43 of Maxton passed away Monday, December 9, 2019.

Samuel "David" McCormick, son of Jean Oxendine McCormick and the late Jimmy Ray McCormick, Sr. was born January 14, 1976 in Robeson County. He worked many years in the automotive industry where he enjoyed his job in car sales. He loved playing his guitar, motorcycles and race cars. To his family, he will be remembered as a devoted son, loving father, brother, uncle and friend.

He is survived by his daughter, Samantha Lee of Laurinburg; mother, Jean Oxendine McCormick of Maxton; sister, Terri McCormick Howell of Wagram and brothers, Christopher Ryan McCormick of Laurinburg, Jimmy Ray McCormick, Jr. of Maxton; nieces and nephew, Crystal McCormick, Sydney Lee Howell, Kristin Grace Howell, Christopher "Ryan" McCormick, Jr., Chrisleey Marie McCormick; uncle, Aubrey McCormick, Sr. and aunts, Harriett M. Dozier, Sandra Faye Hunt, Sammie Kaye Sweatt, along with many loving family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel, officiated by P.J. Hunt. A private interment will be at a later date.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family requests memorial donations to be given in David's memory to the Bipolar and Mental Health Research Foundation.

Services entrusted to Richard Funeral Service.