LAURINBURG — Sandra Fuller Harris Nichols, 78, of Laurinburg, formerly Raleigh, passed away on March 13, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Nichols; parents, David Lee and Lois Clark Fuller; her brother, David Carlton Fuller; and sister, Alice Fuller Mitchell.

Sandra worked for 33 years for DMV and received the Order of the Longleaf Pine. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Sandra was also a devoted member at Mount Hermon Baptist Church in Durham where she was a faithful servant of God.

Sandra is survived by her daughters, Monica Whitehead (James) and Erin Eaves (Casey); grandchildren, Olivia, Bella, Cutter, Luke and Piper; and stepsons, Todd Nichols (Tina) and Jason Nichols (Kathy Bragg) and their families.

In light of the current pandemic, the family has decided to hold private services. Please leave a condolence for the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com