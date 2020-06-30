LAURINBURG — Mrs. Sandy Quick Hardee, left for Heaven Friday morning on June 26, 2020 at her home in Laurinburg, NC.

Born in Bennettsville, SC on November 5, 1959 to Mrs. Virginia Quick and the late Ted Roscoe. Sandy was a Certified Nursing Assistant at Primary Health South and a member of North View Harvest Ministry. She was known for cherishing moments with those she loved, showing kindness to all she met and sharing compassion to those who needed it most. She was most fond of times with her family and friends, making plants grow and spending summers by the ocean.

Sandy leaves behind two daughters, Amy Love Quick of Laurinburg and Chellie Brooke (Chase) of Laurinburg; mother, Virginia Quick and step-father, John Quick; two sisters, Susie Tolson (Wayne) of Bennettsville and Judy Odom (Carrie) of Gibson, NC; three nephews, "Easy" Eric Tolson, Chad Tolson and Zach Gallops.

Sandy was preceded in her passing by her husband and love of her life Royce Hardee. She always enjoyed being a loving member of the Hardee family.

A public committal service will be held 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park in Bennettsville, SC.

Memorials may be made to The Ronald McDonald House, 506 Alexander Ave. Durham, NC 27705.

