LAURINBURG — Sara Caulder Hinson 81 of Norwood passed away peacefully Wednesday Morning , January 15, 2020 at

Scotland Health Care in Laurinburg.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Cottonville Baptist Church. Rev. Alex Willoughby will officiate and interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Sara was born June 1, 1938 in Scotland County to the late John and Ruby Knight Caulder. She was a 1958 graduate of Laurel Hill High School and Kings Business College in Charlotte and was a retiree of General Motors Acceptance Corporation in Charlotte.

Sara was a member of Cottonville Baptist Church for over 40 years where she had been active in her Sunday School Class, WMU, Missions and the Church Library. She was active in the Stanly County Democratic Women, Hospital Volunteer, The Tyson Homemaker's Club, The Annie Hearne Gardens Club and delivered meals on wheels.

She was preceded in death by her husband James "Jim" Hinson, her brothers John William Caulder and Larry Caulder and sister Barbara Herndon.

She is survived by her sisters Shirley Ray and husband Leslie and Laura Tyler all of Laurinburg and nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Cottonville Baptist Church, 8032 Cottonville Road, Norwood, NC 28128.