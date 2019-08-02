LAURINBURG — Sarah Jane Johnson Taylor, age 82 of Laurinburg passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

A daughter of the late Otto and Marjorie Ridge Johnson, Sarah was born August 2, 1936 in Guilford County, North Carolina. She was the loving wife to the late Everette "Bud" Taylor and a wonderful mother of three children.

She retired after many years in textile management. She attended the Oak Island United Methodist Church and enjoyed gardening, fishing and singing. Sarah's happiest times were those shared with her family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a grandson, James Wallace; brothers, Bill Johnson, James Johnson and sister, Mary Lee Thomas.

Sarah is survived by her children, son, James Taylor (Shirley) of Fallon, NV; son, Jeff Taylor (Vickie) of Laurinburg; her daughter, Janet Wallace (Dennis) of Hamlet; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also leaves behind a brother, Albert Johnson (Nora) of Kernersville and a host of loving nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service to celebrate her life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 5, 2019 in the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel. A private interment will be at a later time date. Visitation for family and friends will be prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

The family requests in lieu of flowers for memorial donations to be given in Sarah's memory to Scotland Regional Hospice, P. O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353.

