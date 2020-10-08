1/1
Sarah Kirkpatrick DeArmon Bullock
1926 - 2020
LAURINBURG — Sarah Kirkpatrick DeArmon Bullock, age 94 of Laurinburg passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Sarah was born March 19, 1926 in Charlotte, NC, daughter of the late Clarence Albert Kirkpatrick and Hilda Moss Kirkpatrick. She graduated from Oakhurst High School in Charlotte and served as valedictorian of her class. She worked as an Administrative Assistant to Tom Belk of Belk stores for many years. Sarah married Charles Henderson DeArmon in 1946 and they were married until his death in 1977. She then married Dr. Leslie Bullock of Laurinburg, NC, and they were married until his passing in 2011. She served as a member of the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church. Her hobbies included painting, cooking, gardening, crafts, and antiquing. With her passion for gardening, Sarah joined the Dogwood Garden Club of Laurinburg and enjoyed making small silk flower arrangements that were sold in the gift shop at Scotland Memorial Hospital. In 2017, she moved to Scotia Village where she lived until her death. Sarah will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and friend.

She is survived by daughter, Susan DeArmon King and husband, Dennis, of Oak Island, NC; stepdaughter, Patricia Bullock Gossage and husband, Charles, of Summerfield, NC; her grandson, John King; step- grandsons, Charles, III and Zachary Gossage; step-granddaughter, Jennifer Gossage, along with several cousins, nephews and nieces.

Special thanks to the staff of Tartan Place at Scotia Village for the care and compassion that they have shown to Sarah.

A Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 in Charlotte, NC, at Sharon Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to Scotia Village, 2200 Elm Avenue, Laurinburg, NC 28352.

COVID-19 mandates require facial masks or coverings and with limited attendance at all services.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.



Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Sharon Memorial Park Cemetery
