Sarah Lee Gillespie
BROOKLYN, NY — Sarah Lee Gillespie formerly of Gibson, North Carolina passed away on June 6, 2020 In Brooklyn, New York . Sarah was born March 20, 1942 in Bennettsville, South Carolina to the late Samuel Gillespie Sr and Sarah Fortune Gillespie.

Sarah attended Carver High School in Laurel Hill, North Carolina. She moved to Brooklyn, New York in 1960. She worked several jobs. Her most enjoyable hobbies was bowling and playing softball with a little coaching of her children, grandchildren, and neighborhood children which they all called her Ma.

Sarah leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Dorothy Hicks, her son Mitchell (Renee)Jackson; 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; brother Willie James Gillespie of High Point, North Carolina and sister Mary G (Pete) Quick of Bennettsville, South Carolina.

Two children proceeded her in death: JoAnn Jackson and Dermont Lewis; siblings: J.E. ,Luther, Eula Mae, Samuel, Frank, and Annie Mae.



Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
