FAYETTEVILLE — Ms. Sarah Margaret Justice, age 58 of Fayetteville, NC, formerly of Rowland, NC passed away on Monday November 18, 2019 at the Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville, NC.

Eulogistic services in memory of Ms. Justice are scheduled for Saturday November 23, 2019 at the Mt. Pelier Presbyterian Church in Rowland, NC beginning at 1:00pm. The Reverend Phillis McCallum will officiate. The internment will follow immediately at the Mt. Pelier Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Rowland, NC. The family will receive other relatives and friends for a public visitation on Friday November 22, 2019 between the hours of 2:00pm-5:00pm at the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Laurinburg, NC.

Those left to cherish her memories as well as honor her legacy are:

Her mother; Margaret Lewis of Rowland, NC

Two daughters; April Henderson of Fayetteville, NC and Sha'nira Justice of Raeford, NC.

Four brothers; Cedric Lewis of Winston Salem, NC, Derrick Lewis of Fayetteville, NC, Charles Justice of Durham, NC and Stanley Justice Hr. of Durham, NC.

Four sisters; Bessie Lewis of Spring Lake, NC, Angela Lewis of Rowland, NC, Vanessa Bullard of Rowland, NC and Helena L. Henry of Greensboro, NC.