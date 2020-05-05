Shelia M. McLean
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAURINBURG — Shelia M. McLean Age 52 passed away Sunday May 3, 2020 at Scotland Memorial Hospital. Viewing will be held Thursday May 7th 12:00pm-5:00pm at McPhatter Funeral Home. Graveside Service will be held 3:00pm Friday May 8th at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery in Laurinburg. She is survived by her Father Evander(Annie) McLean of Laurel Hill, One son Darryl McLean of Laurinburg, three daughters Lakesia McLean(Robert) Johnson of Fayetteville, Shamekia McLean and Shannon McLean of Laurinburg. Three brothers Jimmy McLean of Laurel Hill and Donald McLean of Laurinburg and Greg (Lakisha) Malloy of Charlotte and one sister Sandra Baucom of Florence,SC and Eight grandchildren. McPhatter Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
McPhatter Funeral Home Inc
9701 Malloy Ave
Laurel Hill, NC 28351
(910) 462-2345
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved