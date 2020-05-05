LAURINBURG — Shelia M. McLean Age 52 passed away Sunday May 3, 2020 at Scotland Memorial Hospital. Viewing will be held Thursday May 7th 12:00pm-5:00pm at McPhatter Funeral Home. Graveside Service will be held 3:00pm Friday May 8th at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery in Laurinburg. She is survived by her Father Evander(Annie) McLean of Laurel Hill, One son Darryl McLean of Laurinburg, three daughters Lakesia McLean(Robert) Johnson of Fayetteville, Shamekia McLean and Shannon McLean of Laurinburg. Three brothers Jimmy McLean of Laurel Hill and Donald McLean of Laurinburg and Greg (Lakisha) Malloy of Charlotte and one sister Sandra Baucom of Florence,SC and Eight grandchildren. McPhatter Funeral Home is serving the family.



