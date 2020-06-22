Shirl Bridges
LAURINBURG — Shirl Bridges, 56, of Gibson, departed this life, Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Funeral services will be 3:30 pm Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Purcell Funeral Home Chapel, Laurinburg. Burial will follow in the Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery. Viewing and visitation will be 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm Friday, June 19, 2020, at PFH.

Services are entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home & Cremation Service LLC.



Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
