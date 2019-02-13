LAURINBURG — Shirlee Elaine Peterson Jacobs, age 91 of Laurinburg passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Luke United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Billy Olsen. The family will receive friends immediately following the service on Friday in the church fellowship hall.

She will be returning to her home town of Ottawa, Illinois for burial services in Morris Blacktop Cemetery, conducted by Mueller Funeral Home.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.