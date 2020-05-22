LAURINBURG — Shirley Kottyan, 83, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Morrison Manor. A graveside service will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Hillside Memorial Park, N. Wilkinson Drive, officiated by Rev. Garry McMillan. Born, June 18, 1936 in Laurinburg, NC, she was the daughter of the late James Boyd Smith and Bertha McCormick Smith. After graduating from Laurinburg High School, she married her husband the late Elmer Kottyan and moved to Bucyrus, Ohio and later to Westerville, Ohio. In 1976 Shirley returned to Laurinburg with her family and worked as a legal secretary for Ed Johnston, Jr. until she retired. Shirley enjoyed listening to music, gardening, trips to the beach and mountains. Most of all she was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed cooking for friends and family. She is survived by her three sons Sam Kottyan (Lisa), Randy Kottyan (Riana) both of Matthews, NC and Tim Kottyan (Kim) of Laurel Hill, NC; grandchildren Macy, Spencer, Alexandra, Kirana and Aiden; three brothers Marshall Smith (Patty) of Laurinburg, NC, Larry Smith of Matthews, NC, Maxie Smith, two sisters Linda Lawrence (Jackie) and Betty Smith both of Laurinburg, NC. She is preceded in death by her brother James (Sonny) Smith and sisters Catherine Hammock and Frances Robinson. Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from May 22 to May 23, 2020.