Obituary
Print

Tecumseh Devaul Lee Quick

  |   Visit Guest Book

MAXTON — Tecumseh Devaul Lee Quick, 2 of Maxton, NC died February 12, 2019 in Lumberton, NC.

Funeral Services will be held Monday February 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home chapel in Laurinburg, NC. The burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park, Laurinburg, NC. The family will receive friends Sunday February 17, 2019 at 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home in Laurinburg, NC.

Survivors include: Her father, Vernon Quick of Maxton, NC; Her mother, Devina Locklear of Pembroke, NC; Two sister, Aimya Davis and Jayden Davis of Pembroke, NC.

Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements.
Funeral Home
Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home
211 N. Main St.
Laurinburg, NC 28352
(910) 276-2733
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.