MAXTON — Tecumseh Devaul Lee Quick, 2 of Maxton, NC died February 12, 2019 in Lumberton, NC.

Funeral Services will be held Monday February 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home chapel in Laurinburg, NC. The burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park, Laurinburg, NC. The family will receive friends Sunday February 17, 2019 at 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home in Laurinburg, NC.

Survivors include: Her father, Vernon Quick of Maxton, NC; Her mother, Devina Locklear of Pembroke, NC; Two sister, Aimya Davis and Jayden Davis of Pembroke, NC.

Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements.