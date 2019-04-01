LAURINBURG — Thomas Bogart Williams, age 77 of Laurinburg passed away to his Heavenly home on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Funeral services to celebrate his life will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Springfield Church of God officiated by Pastor David Shoemake. Burial will follow the service in Hillside Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday at the Springfield Church of God.

Thomas requested for memorial donations to be given to the Springfield Church of God Building Fund 10101 Gibson Road, Laurel Hill, NC 28351 or Scotland Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.