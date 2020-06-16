Thomas E. Chance Jr.
COLUMBIA, SC — Thomas E. Chance, Jr., 75, of Columbia, died Thursday, June 11, 2020. Born July 12, 1944, in McColl, SC, he was a son of the late Thomas E. Chance, Sr. and Ella Mae Cheek Chance of Laurinburg, NC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ed Chance.

Mr. Chance honorably served his country during the Vietnam War in the US Army, Infantry Division. He was employed as a sales representative in the food service industry for 21 years. Following his years in food service, he was employed by the City of Columbia Code Enforcement Department.

Survivors include his children, Pam Chance Austin, Melissa D. Holder, and Derek G. Chance (Kaci); grandchildren, Raven D. Holder and Denver G. Chance; great grandson, N J Thomas; brothers, Tony Chance (Rita) of Laurinburg, NC and Wallace Chance of Florida; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The funeral service for Mr. Chance will be held 4 o'clock, Sunday, June 14th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, with Rev. R. Joseph Copeland and Rev. David Knapp officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 3 o'clock. A private burial with military honors will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

For those individuals unable to attend, the service will be live streamed at ShivesFuneralHome.com by visiting his tribute wall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.



Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
