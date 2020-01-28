LAURINBURG — Dr. Thomas Nash French, III, MD FACS, age 79 of Laurinburg passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Born October 11, 1940 in Louisville, Kentucky, Thomas was the only son of the late Henry Gray French and Frances Carroll Severance French. His family moved to Reidsville, NC in 1956 where Thomas attended Fork Union Military Academy. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Pre-Med from Davidson College in 1962, then continuing his studies with a Doctorate in Medicine at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. He attended and completed his Internship from 1966-1967 at the University of Kentucky. Thomas proudly serve in the United States Army as a 3 rd SFG 1 st SF stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina from 1967-1969 and continued his service with the North Carolina Army National Guard from 1980-1998. Following his military service, he completed his residency in Urology from 1969-1973 at The Memorial Hospital in Danville, Virginia. He then began his medical practice in Memphis, Tennessee before moving to Laurinburg, North Carolina in 1975 where he continued practicing until 1994. He completed his career as the Scotland County Medical Examiner with his retirement in 2018.

Thomas served on the American Board of Urology, and he was a Fellow American College of Surgeons. He formerly served as Instructor for Advance Trauma Life Support; Kinesiology and Bio Mechanics Exercise Physiology at St. Andrews College. He was in business with Aerial Image, Inc., as Vice President of Corporate Development from 1994-2000. Dr. French was an outstanding physician, a dedicated alumnus of Davidson College where he loved attending their basketball games. He was an avid reader, loved history, sharing stories and was a collector of books and unique ink pens.

Dr. French is survived by his daughter, Diana French Horowitz and husband Sean Horowitz of Ellicott City, Maryland.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Scotia Village.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.