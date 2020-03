NEWPORT —Thomas "Pat" Walters, age 65 of Newport, NC, formerly of Laurinburg passed away Monday, March 9, 2020.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Multitudes Church. Burial will follow in Hillside Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Thursday March 12, 2020 at Multitudes Church.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.