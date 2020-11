WAGRAM — Troy F. Hales 7/28/1999

Passed away on 11/22/20

He is survived by his father Michael C.Hales and his mother Teresa A.Hales.His brothers Brandon Hales and Devon Baker.Grandparents Lawrence and Martha Hales,Lynda Holland. His fiance Samantha Wiegelt.

Memorial services will be held Sunday, Nov.29th 2020 at Raeford United Methodist Church.305 N.Main St Raeford NC at 3 pm.