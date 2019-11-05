ATLANTA, G.A. — Mrs Vera Elaine Williams Jones Age 84 passed away Wednesday October 30 in Atlanta, Ga.

Vera was born in Goldsboro, NC. She was a graduate of Dillard High School Class of 1957. She moved to Laurinburg as a teacher at I. Ellis Johnson High School. She later became the Deputy Director of Four County Community Services and retired from Abbott Laboratories. After retiring from Abbott Labs she found a new calling. She dedicated her life to helping her community especially those who needed it. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who gifted her children with unconditional love and guidance.

She is survived by her Sons James Golden Jones, Jr. And William Emanuel Jones of Atlanta, GA and two granddaughters Paris Alexandria Jones and Cierra Elaine Jones of Los Angeles, CA.

The Funeral will be held on Thursday November 7 at Bethlehem Baptist Church at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery.

McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of the Services.