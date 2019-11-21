For I am now ready to be offered and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth, there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness which the Lord the righteous judge shall give me at the day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing ( 2Timothy 4:6-8)

Ms. Verdella McLaurin was born to Mr. & Mrs. John Frank (Dorothy) McLaurin. She graduated from Scotland High School in 1978. She was affectionately known as Della was a loving, free spirited and outgoing person. She was preceded in death by her uncles: Melvin Thomas, Tommie Thomas and Walter Benjamin.

Della leaves to cherish her fond memories: seven loving children: Derrick McLaurin, Archie McLaurin, Calvis McLaurin, Tabitha McLaurin, Ronald Warren, Donald Warren and Emmanuel McLaurin; four sisters: Maxie McLaurin, Sharon Glover, Lillie McLaurin, Sheila McLaurin and seven brothers: John Frank McLaurin, Jr. Frankie Lee McLaurin, Jonathan McLaurin, Corey McLaurin, Tony McLaurin, Glendale McLaurin and Gwythen McLaurin; four grandchildren: McKenzie, Alyssa, Anaya and Justin; four aunts: Annie Ruth Thomas, Dora McLaurin, Alberta McLaurin, and Juanita McLaurin; five close cousins: Sharon Thomas, Jerry Thomas, Tommie Thomas, Jr., Sharetta Thomas & Shenetta Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Additionally, Della was blessed with an extended family: National Finance employees; Scotland Motors employees, Family Dollars employees and the entire loving Laurinburg community.

Della now resting in the bosom of her Heavenly Father left a legacy of authentic love, strength, and endurance. For all she touched Della taught us what the Love of Jesus Christ feel like!!!

A funeral service will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Matthew Chapel AME Zion Church Cemetery on Leisure Rd., Laurinburg, NC. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 until service time in the chapel.

Appreciation

We humbly, thank you for the love you all have rendered to us during our moments of deepest sorrow! We extend our sincere gratitude to those who have shown kindness and consideration to our family. Thank you for all the donations and especially the hugs. The love you gave to Della, we could never repay you. But we know that God will repay you tenfold. Please hear my mom words loudly with a big smile "Thank You"!