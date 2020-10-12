BENNETTSVILLE — Mrs. Gloriest Virginia Leviner Quick, passed on Friday, October 9, 2020 at her home in Bennettsville. She was 85 years old.

Born in Bennettsville on May 17, 1935 to the late Mr. Porter Leviner and Mrs. Ollie Watson Leviner. Virginia retired from Marley in Bennettsville, where she worked for many years. She was also well known and loved by many from her time working at her daughters, Judy's, store in McColl. She cherished her friends and family and was cherished in return. She was perpetually energetic, resolutely resilient, and generously kind. She was especially fond of summers at the beach with her family and made the holidays a special time for the family and friends.

Virgina leaves behind her loving; husband, John Robert Quick; brother; Julius Leviner (Dee);sister, Hazel Leviner Hatcher; daughters; Judy Odom (Carrie) and Susie Tolson (Wayne); grandchildren, Eric Tolson, Chad Tolson, Amy Love Quick, Chellie Brooke Hardee and Zack Gallops. Which she is doting on.

Virginia was preceded in passing by her parents listed above; daughter, Sandy Quick Hardee; brother, Rouse Leviner.

A Funeral Service will be held 3pm, October 13, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Ricky Tolson, with burial in Sunset Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 6-8pm, October 12, 2020, at Burroughs Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House of Durham, NC; www.rmhcofnc.org.

